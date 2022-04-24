PITTERS, LUCAS STERJOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/24/2022 | 02:58

Date of Birth: 04/13/1994 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1027 9TH AVE, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: COOK in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD070063 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003306

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you