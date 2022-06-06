Arrest Date/Time: 06/06/2022 | 13:28

Date of Birth: 03/13/1968 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 130 11TH ST, HIALEAH, FL 33010

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US-1 NB MM80.5 - MM85, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD099806 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004568

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

