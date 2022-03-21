Arrest Date/Time: 03/20/2022 | 03:11

Date of Birth: 03/20/1973 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 202 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING

Recommended for you