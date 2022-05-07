POE, ERIN KATHLEEN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/06/2022 | 23:14

Date of Birth: 01/20/1978 Age: 44 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 19 LAKEVIEW DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: HUMAN RESOURCES in HOMESTEAD

Arrest Location: 80 AVE E, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD078055 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003711

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

