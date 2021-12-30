POK, SAMANTHA

Arrest Date/Time: 12/30/2021 | 11:45

Date of Birth: 02/08/1977 Age: 44 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3619 65TH AVE, PORTLAND, OR 97206

Occupation: FINANCE

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: ADDISON LAPRADD - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD196920 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009539

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 828.12.1 CONSERVATION-ANIMALS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 828.12.1 CONSERVATION-ANIMALS

