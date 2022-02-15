POLESKY, GEORGE LEON

Arrest Date/Time: 02/15/2022 | 22:16

Date of Birth: 11/18/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZIYAH JEFFERSON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD026938 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001292

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

