Arrest Date/Time: 06/02/2022 | 11:28

Date of Birth: 03/30/1982 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 5537 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5537 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.3a LARC
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

