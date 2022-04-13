POLYNICE, RICARDO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/13/2022 | 10:25

Date of Birth: 01/25/1988 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 3230 CHAMPION RD, FT MEYERS, FL 33905

Occupation: LANDSCAPING in CAPE CORAL

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD062820 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002987

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 826.04 SEX OFFENSE