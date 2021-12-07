PONCE CASANOVA, CARLOS

Arrest Date/Time: 12/07/2021 | 17:23

Date of Birth: 12/09/1968 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 56 HARRY DAVIS CIRCLE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 69 Hibiscus, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: MATTHEW O'NEILL - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD168926 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008036

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1c1 COCAINE-SELL 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1c1 COCAINE-MFG 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1c1 COCAINE-MFG 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1c1 COCAINE-SELL