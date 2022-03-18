POTTER, KEVIN RANDALL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/18/2022 | 14:58

Date of Birth: 02/24/1964 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1801 N ROOSEVELT BLVD SLP 35, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5525 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD046655 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002212

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.341 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL