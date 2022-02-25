PRESCOTT, TROY ALAN

Arrest Date/Time: 02/25/2022 | 01:49

Date of Birth: 07/26/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 31065 AVE F, BIG PINE, FL

Occupation: ROOFER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: ALL KEYS AREA ROOFING, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDRE OUELLETTE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032586 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001524

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

