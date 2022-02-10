PRICE, RITA DONNA

Arrest Date/Time: 02/10/2022 | 16:21

Date of Birth: 11/16/1962 Age: 59 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 108 CARROLL, ISLAMORADA, FL 33060

Occupation: DISABLED in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 90mm US-1, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency: NESTOR ARGOTE - MCSO\DIST 6 A SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD023881 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001128

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY