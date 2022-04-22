PRINCE, CURTIS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/22/2022 | 09:10

Date of Birth: 02/04/1966 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 3700 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you