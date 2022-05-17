PRINCE, CURTIS

Arrest Date/Time: 05/17/2022 | 07:12

Date of Birth: 02/04/1966 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 941.02 OUT-OF-STATE-FUG

Recommended for you