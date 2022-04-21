PULIDO, ANGELA DENISSE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/19/2022 | 03:46

Date of Birth: 04/13/1992 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1208 CHASE HERITAGE DR, STERLING, VA 20164

Occupation: CLEANING

Arrest Location: 512 GREENE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

