PURCELL, JOHN JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 05/09/2022 | 08:14

Date of Birth: 10/29/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 7281 SHRIMP RD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SELF EMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 7281 SHRIMP RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD079708 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003774

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

