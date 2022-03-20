PURDUE, GRACIE HULDA

Arrest Date/Time: 03/20/2022 | 01:48

Date of Birth: 03/17/1980 Age: 42 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 11824 176TH AVE, SNOHOMISH, WA 98290

Occupation: NURSE in MONROE

Arrest Location: 200 WILLIAM ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 365.172.14 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES