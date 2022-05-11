Arrest Date/Time: 05/11/2022 | 04:07

Date of Birth: 03/28/1975 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1002 BAYVIEW DRIVER, NOKOMIS, FL 34275

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 232 55 ST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD080871 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003837

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.2b2 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER

Recommended for you