PURVIS, KRISTY JO

Arrest Date/Time: 11/21/2021 | 03:52

Date of Birth: 01/26/1978 Age: 43 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 108 KEY HEIGHTS DRIVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 219 GARDENIA ST, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD176882 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008438

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION