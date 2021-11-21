PURVIS, KRISTY JO

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/21/2021 | 03:52
Date of Birth: 01/26/1978 Age: 43 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 108 KEY HEIGHTS DRIVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070
Occupation: UNEMPLOYED in KEY LARGO
Arrest Location: 219 GARDENIA ST, PLANTATION KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD176882 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008438
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION