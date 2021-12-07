PURVIS, SCOTT VERNON

Arrest Date/Time: 12/07/2021 | 12:02

Date of Birth: 11/28/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 108 KEYS HEIGHTS DR, TAVENIER, FL 33070

Occupation: DOCKS in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS CAREAGA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD184915 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008874

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT