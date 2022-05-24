Arrest Date/Time: 05/24/2022 | 23:31

Date of Birth: 01/23/1991 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 8700 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: DIVER in GRASSY KEY

Arrest Location: 4711 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD090180 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004223

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 918.13.1a EVIDENCE-DESTROYING
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

Recommended for you