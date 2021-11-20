PURYEAR, RODNEY ALEXANDER

Arrest Date/Time: 11/20/2021 | 09:52

Date of Birth: 01/23/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6975 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: COMMERCIAL DIVER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 6973 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZACHARY KALISEK - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD176510 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008427

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

