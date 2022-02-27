QUALLS, CORRY KEYAIR

Arrest Date/Time: 02/27/2022 | 00:34

Date of Birth: 05/14/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 5542 TUSKEGEE ST, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: LANDSCAPING in MARATHON

Arrest Location: SADOWSKI CAUSEWAY/6 ST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: MEGHAN FOSTER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD033909 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001593

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you