QUALLS, JOHN B

Arrest Date/Time: 04/08/2022 | 12:41

Date of Birth: 05/26/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 5547 TUSKEEGEE ST, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: LANDSCAPING in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 6090 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059531 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002845

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC