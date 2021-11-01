QUIGGLE, DAVID ASHLEY

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/01/2021 | 07:20
Date of Birth: 10/13/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 237 TANGERINE RD, LACE PLACID, FL 33852
Occupation: PHOTOGRAPHER in LAKE PLACID
Arrest Location: , MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTOPHER RUFIN - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD167229 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007918
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.5 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL