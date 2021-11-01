Arrest Date/Time: 11/01/2021 | 12:42

Date of Birth: 10/13/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 3RD AVE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: FREDDY RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD167368 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007932

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.08.2c BATTERY

