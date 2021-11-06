QUIGLEY, JAMES PAUL

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/06/2021 | 06:23
Date of Birth: 09/11/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 899 SOUTH MAIN, NEPHI, UT 84648
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 70001 OVERSEAS HWY, LAYTON
Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTOPHER RUFIN - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169656 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008076
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY