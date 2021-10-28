QUINN, ERIN ELIZABETH

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 09:39
Date of Birth: 01/10/1991 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 6973 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: SALON OWNER in MARATHON
Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: DEBORAH JOHNSON - MCSO\DIST 5 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD164714 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007773
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 947.141 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION