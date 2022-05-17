QUINONES, ISMAEL MIGUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/17/2022 | 16:51

Date of Birth: 09/29/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 602 TWIG AVE, PORT ST. LUCIE, FL 34983

Occupation: INSTALLATION in PORT ST.LUCIE

Arrest Location: 3117 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD085311 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004039

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

