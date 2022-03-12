Arrest Date/Time: 03/12/2022 | 20:38

Date of Birth: 09/29/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: H

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTOPHER RUFIN - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD042916 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002027

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.341 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

