RAIGOZA, DANILIO ANGEL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/23/2022 | 01:25

Date of Birth: 01/10/1987 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 1122 SOUTHARD ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: DJ

Arrest Location: US1/SB - CROSS ST, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD069200 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003271

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you