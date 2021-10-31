RAIN, LANCE PATRICK

Arrest Date/Time: 10/31/2021 | 10:45

Date of Birth: 05/30/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 8507 COQUINA AVE, FT PIERCE, FL 34951

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD166855 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007896

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you