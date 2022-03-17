Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 17:45

Date of Birth: 05/01/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 162 VILLAGE BLVD, TEQUESTA, FL 33469

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: HARBOR DR, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD046022 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002182

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.80.1 TRANSP DANGEROUS MATERIAL

