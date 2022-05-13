RAMIREZ, NATALIE ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/13/2022 | 21:42

Date of Birth: 10/11/1972 Age: 49 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 21ST AVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 31 1 AVE, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD067713 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003197

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.045.1a2 AGGRAV BATTERY