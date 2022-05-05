RAMOS CAMPOS, OMAR

Arrest Date/Time: 05/05/2022 | 04:38

Date of Birth: 08/26/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1420 PETRONIA, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CASHIER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 3710 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD076707 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003649

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS

