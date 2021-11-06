RAMOS, ELADIO ANAIN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/05/2021 | 23:48
Date of Birth: 02/16/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 114 PIPPIN DRIVE, PLANTATION KEY, FL 33070
Occupation: LANDSCAPER in TAVERNIER
Arrest Location: 89MM US1/SR5, PLANTATION KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169549 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008071
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL