RAMOS JIMENEZ, MAIKEL

Arrest Date/Time: 02/09/2022 | 00:03

Date of Birth: 07/12/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 43W 30TH ST, HIALEAH, FL 33012

Occupation: RECYCLER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: NATHAN CURRY - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD022920 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001071

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you