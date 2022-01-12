RAMOS, PABLO

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 21:50

Date of Birth: 06/11/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1351 BOSTON RD, BRONX, NY 10456

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in SPRINGFIELD

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003344 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000178

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

