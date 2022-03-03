RAPOZA, JOSEPH FREDERICK

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 12:04

Date of Birth: 10/08/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 555 COLLEGE ROAD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: MECHANIC

Arrest Location: SOUTH END, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: AARON RODDY - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035363 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001667

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.5 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you