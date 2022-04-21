RASPOLICH, WILLIAM EDWARD

Arrest Date/Time: 04/21/2022 | 18:44

Date of Birth: 12/17/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3930 ROOSEVELT BLVD 108, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 2601 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER

