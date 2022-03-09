RAYMOND, CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 03/09/2022 | 03:04

Date of Birth: 08/08/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 505 5TH ST, WEBSTER, PA 15087

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3902 SIGSBEE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you