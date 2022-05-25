Arrest Date/Time: 05/25/2022 | 11:33

Date of Birth: 09/07/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1325 NW 7TH CT, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: CAR DETAIL in FLORIDA CITY

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD090486 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004228

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

Recommended for you