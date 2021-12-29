Arrest Date/Time: 12/29/2021 | 14:29

Date of Birth: 03/17/1957 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1212 WINTERBERRY, MARCO ISLAND, FL 34145

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: OLD HWY SB MM86.7, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: GREGG JOHNSON - MCSO\DIST 6 A SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD196421 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009505

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT