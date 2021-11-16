Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/16/2021 | 01:57
Date of Birth: 03/17/1957 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: W
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 6000 PENINSULA AV, STOCK ISLAND
Arresting Officer/Agency: NICHOLAS GALBO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174492 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008329
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 790.15.1 FIRING WEAPON 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 856.011 DISORDERLY INTOX