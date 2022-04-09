REEDER, REGGINALD DONNELL

Arrest Date/Time: 04/09/2022 | 02:20

Date of Birth: 03/28/1983 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 2714 OSPREY POINTER, POOLER, GA 31322

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 398 OLIVA ST AND WHITEHEAD ST , KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1a2 MARIJUANA-SELL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS