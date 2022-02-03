REYNOLDS, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 02/03/2022 | 18:42

Date of Birth: 03/27/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9 EMERALD DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5th St @ Balido St, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: AARON RODDY - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD019852 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000912

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS

