RICE, JESSE M

Arrest Date/Time: 01/26/2022 | 19:32

Date of Birth: 10/24/2002 Age: 19 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 725 74TH STREET, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: LABORER

Arrest Location: 6975 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: VICTOR CRISTEA - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD012529 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000628

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.2b BURGL