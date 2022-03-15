RICE, JONATHAN WILLIAM

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 22:30

Date of Birth: 02/15/1990 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2016 UPLAND RD, WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33409

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 512 FRONT STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 823.01 DISTURBING PEACE

