RIDGE, RONALD JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 01/12/2022 | 08:58

Date of Birth: 07/30/1943 Age: 78 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 311 JOHNSON RD/20 MM OC, SUGARLOAF KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: RETIRED

Arrest Location: 311 JOHNSON RD/20 MM OC, SUGARLOAF KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: TY TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006313 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000324

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you