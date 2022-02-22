RIDGEWAY, ALONZO ALEXANDER

Arrest Date/Time: 02/22/2022 | 14:23

Date of Birth: 01/23/2001 Age: 21 Gender: M Race: B

Address: C49 DARKENS AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 529 PARK DR, ROCKLAND KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\DIST 1 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD031139 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001446

Charges: 2 Felony Count(s) of 918.13.1a EVIDENCE-DESTROYING 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Unknown Count(s) of

